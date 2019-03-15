Iris BATLEY

  • "May she rest in eternal peace in gods loving arms. My..."
    - Sara Anderson
  • "My deepest sympathy and love to you all at this sad time."
    - Leayne (Nin) Atutahi..
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Lots of fond memories..."
    - Leeanne Fraser
    Published in: Waikato Times

BATLEY, Iris Gertrude
(nee Duigan):
Peacefully on Wednesday, 13th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Peter Batley. Loving mother of Suzanne, Barry, Donna, Bevan, Stephen, Leon and their partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Now at Peace'
A Funeral Service for Iris will be held at St Georges Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Te Kuiti, on Saturday, 16th March, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Batley Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 15, 2019
