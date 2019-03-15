BATLEY, Iris Gertrude
(nee Duigan):
Peacefully on Wednesday, 13th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Peter Batley. Loving mother of Suzanne, Barry, Donna, Bevan, Stephen, Leon and their partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Now at Peace'
A Funeral Service for Iris will be held at St Georges Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Te Kuiti, on Saturday, 16th March, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Batley Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 15, 2019