WILSON, Ida Mary
(nee Brennan):
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on 6th March 2019, with her loving family at her side. In her 103rd year (formerly of Ngaruawahia). Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother to Bob, Ray, Maureen, Carmen, Brendan and Peter. Loved mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. A graveside service for Ida will be held on Friday 8th March, at 3.00pm, at the old Ngaruawahia Cemetery, Great South Road. Correspondence to The Wilson Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2019