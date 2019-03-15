MEDCALFE, Ian:
Passed away peacefully at Lady Elizabeth in Takanini on Wednesday 13th March 2019; aged 83 years. Treasured husband of Barbara. Much loved dad of David and Larraine, Elizabeth, and Jenny. Treasured poppa of Scott, Ashley, and Sarah, and much loved brother of Doreen Emirali. Special thanks to Sandra and her staff at Lady Elizabeth, and Dr King and his staff at Conifer Gardens Medical Centre for their care and thoughtfulness. A private cremation has been held as per Ian's wishes. All messages to the Medcalfe Family, 5 Syntax Place, Conifer Grove, Takanini 2112.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 15, 2019