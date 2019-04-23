GRAHAM, Ian Hamilton
(Reverend Canon Emeritus):
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Friday, April 19th 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Enid for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Marinella, Paul (deceased) and Ruth, David and Anne, Mary and Jonathan. Adored Grandpa of Tim, Steve, Kate, Chris, Molly, Toby, Hannah, Cole, Meredith and Alex. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Emily, Zeke, Tayla and Ashlee. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Hamilton Road Cambridge, tomorrow Wednesday, April 24th at 2pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 23, 2019