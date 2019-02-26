LAMONT, Hugh:
On Saturday, 23rd February 2019, peacefully at Highfield, Te Awamutu. Aged 82 years. Late of Piopio. Dearly loved husband of June for 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan, Fiona and Derek, Cameron and Dina, and Gregor. Grandad of Toby, Lachlan, Keely, Rachel and Scott. A Funeral Service for Hugh will be held at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Thursday 28th February, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at Piopio Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John, Piopio would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Lamont Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 26, 2019