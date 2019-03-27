STUBBS, Homer Geoffrey:
|
QSM. JP.
On March 25th 2019, at Waihi Hospital, aged 85 years, Homer was released from his long struggle. For 58 years he was, for Bev, a most dearly loved husband and best friend. A most admired and dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Peter and Ange, Nicholas and Jess; Jan and Chris, Chloe and Sam; Carol and Barry, Bethany, Ella and Luke; John and Jen, Stevie, Max and Tyler. A service for Homer will be held on Monday, April 1st, at 12 noon at the Waikino Victoria Hall, SH2 Waikino, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Stubbs family, c/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 27, 2019