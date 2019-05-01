WINIKA, Hohepa (Joe):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, aged 79, on Sunday 28 April at Kingswood Resthome, Matamata. Beloved husband of Cecily. Loved father and father-in-law of Atutahi, Hohepa, Ngapera and Graham. Cherished Pa of Seth, Petra, Gabriel and Ethan. He is currently lying in state at Ruapeka Marae, Tapapa until his burial at Tirau Cemetery on Thursday 2nd May. A short ceremony will be held before leaving the marae for the urupa at 11am. All communications to the Winika family, 6 Little Street, Tirau.
Published in Waikato Times on May 1, 2019