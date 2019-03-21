Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda CLARK. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home on Thursday, 14 March 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest; loved mother of Hilda Ann and Sandra; and mother in-law of Brian. Much loved Gran of Shaun, Arlene, Karina, Glenn and their partners. Great-grandmother to Leighton and Ari. Loving sister of James (deceased), John (deceased), William (Bill) (deceased), Rose, George, Henry and their families; sister-in-law to Helen, Ross (deceased) and Elaine. Loved aunt and sister-in-law to family in New Zealand, Scotland and Australia. We would like to thank the staff at Assisi for the care of our dearly loved Mum and Gran. To honour Hilda's wishes a private service was held on 19 March 2019 in the garden of Sandra and Brian. Tributes to Hilda may be left at







Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2019

