CHRISTOPHER, Helen:
Passed away peacefully on 26 May 2019, at Hospice Waikato after a long battle with cancer. Aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Les. Loved mother of Max and Mandy, and Sam and Andrija. Loved Grandma of James. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date and will be advertised. Helen's family thank the amazing staff at Hospice Waikato for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family encourage donations to Hospice Waikato. Communications for the Christopher family may be sent c/- PO Box 4999, Hamilton East.
Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2019