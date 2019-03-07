AMOS, Helen Patricia
(nee Liggett):
Has gone to sleep in Christ on 5th March 2019. Wife of the late Colin Amos. Mother to Keren and Matt Dravitzki, and Glendyn Amos. Grandmother to Alex, Ryan, Jessica and Sophie.
'Her beautiful loving heart touched her many family
and friends'
A funeral for Helen will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 58 Palmerston Street, Hamilton, on Friday 8th March, at 11.00am. Donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research would be appreciated and may be made online at www.mnd.org.nz All correspondence to the Amos family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2019