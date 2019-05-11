MEIKLE, Heather Isabel
(nee Swarbrick):
Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Tony Pilmer. Much loved mother of Andrew, Monica and Martin, Cate and Shawn, Diane and Danny, stepmother of Penny and Dan, Sandy and Chris, Chris and Karen. Cherished Granny of Jessica, Sean, Francesca and Charlotte. A farewell for Heather will be held in the St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, Albert St, Whitianga, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 14th May, during which friends will be given the opportunity to share their memories and tributes. Messages for family can be sent to: [email protected] or Valley Funeral Services at 3 Hall Street, Paeroa.
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019