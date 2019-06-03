McINTYRE,
Heather Jean (nee Marr):
On June 1, 2019 suddenly at home in Waihi. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved mum of Iain and Tiffany, Craig, Stuart and Jardine, and Ross and Selina. Doting nana of her 11 grandchildren. Requiem Mass to celebrate Heather's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi, on Thursday, 6 June at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the McIntyre family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on June 3, 2019