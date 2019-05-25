DAY, Heather Isabella
(nee Stuart, formerly Wylie):
(Life member of W.D.F.F.) On 23 May 2019 at Wilson Carlisle Home, Hamilton East, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Len Day, and the late Keith Wylie. Wonderful loving mother and mother-in-law of Clive, Bruce, Lance and Sorphea. Much loved step-mother of Murray (dec.) and Jennifer, Coralie and Graham, Margaret and Mike. Loving grandmother of Oliver, James, Jessamy and Matheson, Liam and Braden, and Jonty and sister of the late Alison and the late Gordon. As a family we wish to acknowledge the love, care and respect shown to our mother over her 9 years at Wilson Carlisle Home. A service for Heather will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Day family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 25, 2019