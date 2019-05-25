Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seddon Park Funeral Home 49 Seddon Road Hamilton , Waikato 078461561 Death Notice



(nee Stuart, formerly Wylie):

(Life member of W.D.F.F.) On 23 May 2019 at Wilson Carlisle Home, Hamilton East, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Len Day, and the late Keith Wylie. Wonderful loving mother and mother-in-law of Clive, Bruce, Lance and Sorphea. Much loved step-mother of Murray (dec.) and Jennifer, Coralie and Graham, Margaret and Mike. Loving grandmother of Oliver, James, Jessamy and Matheson, Liam and Braden, and Jonty and sister of the late Alison and the late Gordon. As a family we wish to acknowledge the love, care and respect shown to our mother over her 9 years at Wilson Carlisle Home. A service for Heather will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Day family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







DAY, Heather Isabella(nee Stuart, formerly Wylie):(Life member of W.D.F.F.) On 23 May 2019 at Wilson Carlisle Home, Hamilton East, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Len Day, and the late Keith Wylie. Wonderful loving mother and mother-in-law of Clive, Bruce, Lance and Sorphea. Much loved step-mother of Murray (dec.) and Jennifer, Coralie and Graham, Margaret and Mike. Loving grandmother of Oliver, James, Jessamy and Matheson, Liam and Braden, and Jonty and sister of the late Alison and the late Gordon. As a family we wish to acknowledge the love, care and respect shown to our mother over her 9 years at Wilson Carlisle Home. A service for Heather will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Day family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. Published in Waikato Times on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers