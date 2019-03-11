CAMPBELL, Hazel Maud:
Peacefully on 2nd March 2019, at Waikato Hospital, aged 95 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Malcolm, and the late Murray. Loved Granny Hazel of Melanie, Hamish, Simon, Marianne, and Olivia and her great-grandchildren. A service for Hazel will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 16th March 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019