Hazel BEAN

Guest Book
  • "A truely loved lady, who has gone to her reward in heaven."
    - David Graham
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

BEAN, Hazel Margaret
(nee Castleton):
Of Hamilton. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 25 April 2019, aged 100 years. Adored wife of the late William (Bill) Bean. Beloved mother of Alistair and Diana, the late Graham and the late Helen. Dearly loved grandmother of Caroline, Andrew, Jennifer, Sandra (dec), Vicki and Janet; great-grandmother of Madeleine, Alex, James, Clare, Zoe, Charlotte, Jack, Chloe and Luke; great-great-grandmother of Maggie. Hazel was buried at Hamilton Lawn Cemetery after a small private funeral.
'To live in the hearts of those we love, is not to die.'
All communications please, to the Bean Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.