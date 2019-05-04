BEAN, Hazel Margaret
(nee Castleton):
Of Hamilton. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 25 April 2019, aged 100 years. Adored wife of the late William (Bill) Bean. Beloved mother of Alistair and Diana, the late Graham and the late Helen. Dearly loved grandmother of Caroline, Andrew, Jennifer, Sandra (dec), Vicki and Janet; great-grandmother of Madeleine, Alex, James, Clare, Zoe, Charlotte, Jack, Chloe and Luke; great-great-grandmother of Maggie. Hazel was buried at Hamilton Lawn Cemetery after a small private funeral.
'To live in the hearts of those we love, is not to die.'
All communications please, to the Bean Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 4, 2019