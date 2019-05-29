SEARLE,
Harold Cuthbertson:
Passed away at Selwyn Wilson Carlile on Friday 24th May 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband to the late Audrey. Loved father and father-in-law to Carole & David and Kathy & TK. Grandad to Melissa, Jayden, Samuel, Joseph, Tiana & Cody.
'Resting peacefully with his beloved saviour'
A funeral service for Harold will be held at Eastwest College Chapel, 21 College Drive, Gordonton, on Friday 31st May, at 2.00pm. All correspondence to the Searle family C/- Kathryn Paraone, 21 College Drive, RD1, Taupiri.
