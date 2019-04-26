Harold BROOMHALL

BROOMHALL, Harold:
Serv. No. 14421855 Private. British Army. On Wednesday 24th April 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris. Cherished dad of Carol and the late Stephen.
"Will be deeply missed"
A Memorial Service for Harold will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Tuesday 30th April at 11.30am. A private cremation has been held. All communications to the Broomhall Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 26, 2019
