Harold BAKER

Guest Book
  • "BAKER, Harold: Brother in law of Raewyn Grigg and Barbara..."
    - Harold BAKER
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

BAKER, Harold David:
Passed away on 29 May 2019, aged 84, at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Dierdre for 42 years (and the late Gay). Loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Jim (Hamilton), Greg and Gillian (Hamilton), Kerry and Jason (Kaimai Ranges), and Stacey (Brisbane). Grandad to Joel and Nicole, Jacob, Gracie, Max, Leo, Joshua, Rylie and Alex. Great-granddad to Bodhi. Will be missed by his lovely pooch Pixie. A service for Harold will be held at Suburbs Community Sports Club, Flagstaff Park, Commodore Avenue, Flagstaff, Hamilton, at 1.00pm on 11 June 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance. All communications to the Baker Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times from June 6 to June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.