MORRISON, Hana

(nee Stafford): QSM

86 years. 18 September 1932 - 20 April 2019. Taukiri ttou i a mate, i a Aitu, inar, ko ia an tnei kei te mahi i tna mahi. Te Kaituitui i a Kaputuhi ki te whnau Morihana, , ko ia tnei kua riro. At Beattie Home in Otorohanga, Mum passed peacefully embraced by whnau after a long illness. Born to Hare Rore Stafford and Roimata Oneroa, she was the third child of 12 in a close-knit whnau who were nurtured at the farm on Haurua Rd, Otorohanga. Married to Laurie Morrison, they raised Zella, Lesley, Sandra, Taini, Temuera, Moana, Laurie and Vivian at 79 Fairy Springs Rd, Rotorua. Mum was an adoring nanny, great nanny and great-great-nanny. Loved by whnau in Maniapoto, Te Tau Ihu and Ngti Whakaue. The love and compassion shown by staff and residents of Beattie Home will forever rest in our hearts with deep appreciation. You walked this journey with us in the true spirit of aroha. He kokonga whare ka ktea, he kokonga ngkau kaore e kitea. Tangihanga to be held at Kaputuhi Marae, Hangatiki from 22 April after midday. Burial on Wednesday 24 April at 11am.

Takoto Mum i te takotoranga o te tini, o te mano, takoto, e moe...."and so be it."



