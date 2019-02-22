TOMBS, Gwenith Joy (Joy):
Reunited with her beloved soulmate and husband, Doug, on 20 February 2019 (peacefully at Hilda Ross). Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Tommy Carter, Adele and Brian Sherson and the late Doug Rendell, and Ray, and dearly loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother of many. A service for Joy will be held at Simplicity Bereavement Services on Monday, 25th February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Joy requested no flowers or cards please. Special thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross for their care and support.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019