Gwenith TOMBS

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "A fabulous Grandma that has been reunited with our..."
    - Shelley martin
  • "A very special loving mum to me, she nurtured me and gave..."
    - Ray Tombs
  • "A grand lady in every sense of the word. Much love to you..."
  • "TOMBS, Gwenith Joy (Joy): Dearly loved mother of Anita and..."
    - Gwenith TOMBS
    Published in: Waikato Times
  • "TOMBS, Gwenith Joy (Joy): Dearest mother and mother-in-law..."
    - Gwenith TOMBS
    Published in: Waikato Times

TOMBS, Gwenith Joy (Joy):
Reunited with her beloved soulmate and husband, Doug, on 20 February 2019 (peacefully at Hilda Ross). Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Tommy Carter, Adele and Brian Sherson and the late Doug Rendell, and Ray, and dearly loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother of many. A service for Joy will be held at Simplicity Bereavement Services on Monday, 25th February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Joy requested no flowers or cards please. Special thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross for their care and support.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.