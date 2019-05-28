MARTIN, Gwendoline Rose:
Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019. Aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother of Paula and mother-in-law of Richard. Cherished grandmother of Louise and Katie. Very special great-Nana-Bert of Sophie, Logan and Bryn. A graveside service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 29th May, at 1.00pm, at Totara Lawn, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Communications for the Martin family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4999, Hamilton East.
Published in Waikato Times on May 28, 2019