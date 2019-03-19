DICKIE, Gwendolene Mabel
(nee Fox):
Sadly passed away in Waikato Hospital, aged 88 years, on Saturday 16 March 2019. Much loved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother of John and Marlene. Wonderful Nana to Joshua, Alexia, and Max. A service for Gwen will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial. All communications to the Dickie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 19, 2019