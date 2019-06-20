FARRELL,
Gregory Matthew (Greg):
Passed away as the result of a tragic accident on 17th June 2019, aged 52 years. Precious and much loved son of Barbara and Merv, loved brother and uncle of Dianne, Susan and Gary, Shaun and Ella, Julie and Alan, Courtney, Andrew, Bradd, Amelia, Mason, Sophie, Karla, Nikita, and Kage. A service for Greg will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 24 June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Farrell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2019