MARX, Graeme Harold:
On Monday 22nd April 2019, at home in Whakatane; aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis, loving father of Christine & Stephen Wilson (Cambridge), Nigel Marx and Lee Lawrence (Christchurch), Andrea and Peter Werner (Sydney). Grandfather of Genna Short, Wesley Short, Jacob Marx, Paul Marx, April Hastilow, Melanie Werner, Harrison Werner, Sophia Werner. Great-grandfather of 6, great-great-grandfather of Irie. A private family cremation to be held, as per Graeme's wishes. A memorial service will be held at in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Tuesday 30th April at 2.00pm. Messages please to the Marx family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 24, 2019