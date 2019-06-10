Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on 5 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Karen. Loved youngest son of Norm and Joan (deceased). Loved Dad of Jacob and Anna, Mitchell, Joe and Briar. Treasured Pop of Maddie, Jenson, and Mya. Loved brother of David and Dianne, Bryce and Dot, Kay and Gavin. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the Morrinsville St John's and Volunteer Fire Brigade. In memory of Graeme donations preferred to either of these charities. Morrinsville Volunteer Fire Brigade, 91 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300. A private cremation for Graeme has been held. All communications to the Hodgson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







HODGSON, Graeme Harold:Passed away on 5 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Karen. Loved youngest son of Norm and Joan (deceased). Loved Dad of Jacob and Anna, Mitchell, Joe and Briar. Treasured Pop of Maddie, Jenson, and Mya. Loved brother of David and Dianne, Bryce and Dot, Kay and Gavin. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the Morrinsville St John's and Volunteer Fire Brigade. In memory of Graeme donations preferred to either of these charities. Morrinsville Volunteer Fire Brigade, 91 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300. A private cremation for Graeme has been held. All communications to the Hodgson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers