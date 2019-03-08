MALCOLM, Gordon Burns:
Passed away on Wednesday 6 March 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Leah; father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Peter Carseldine, Christine and Dennis Nielsen, Brenda Malcolm, Marie and Tony Kleuskens, Robyn and Wayne Montague, and Andrew; loved Gordon of 15 grandchildren and great Gordon to 12 great-grandchildren and two on the way. A service for Gordon will be held at the Springdale Hall, 1022 No.1 Road, Springdale, Waitoa. All messages to the Malcolm Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019