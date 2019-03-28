FOWELL,
Gordon George (Shorty):
(Service No. 32569, RNZAOC) Passed away peacefully 26 March 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Loved father of Allan, Lex, Naedene, Luanne and Michael. Cherished Popa of 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Shorty's life will be held at The Ngaruawahia RSA Club, Market Street, on Monday 1 April at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Ngaruawahia Cemetery (Jackson Street).
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019