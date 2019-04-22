DOYLE, Gordon:

Passed peacefully on Saturday, 20th April 2019, at San Michele Rest Home and Hospital, Te Awamutu. Aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Louise. Loved father and father-in-law of Brendan and Greta (Tauranga), Yvonne and Bob Ohlson (Raumati South), Grant and Faith Dixon (Auckland), Steven LeBas and friend Alison (Whakatane). Dearly loved Koro of Natalia, Miah, Marcia, Renee, Amiria, Jakeb, and Theo. Great-Koro to Mia, Coby, Baden, Mason, Edan and Awahou. The Family would like to thank San Michele for their love and care. A farewell for Koro will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 24th April 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery, Te Awamutu. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Alzheimers would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Doyle family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

