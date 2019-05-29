Gordon ANDERSON

Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Gordon Valentine:
1928 - 2019
Loved husband of Erica (1950-1964). Much loved Dad of Jan, Heather, Sheryll, Mervyn, Murray, and cherished dad of Dougal. Much loved husband, friend, protector and sparring partner of Maureen (1968-2019). Father-in-law of Wilfred, Mark, and Joanne. Grandpa of Belinda, John, Melissa, Sean, Hannah, Shannon, Rory, Craig, and the late Hope. Great-grandpa to many.
Always a gentleman.
A service for Gordon will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Friday 31st May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2019
