Born February 03, 1932, passed away peacefully at Cromwell House, Auckland on April 11, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Dorothy and Gilbert Winnard. Dearly loved wife of William (Bill) Parker (late). Beloved Mum, of Nikki and David (Australia), Marguerite (Kim), Leon, Tracy and Glyn. Loving Nana to Jasmine, Allanah, Kati and Lauren (Australia). Sister of Bruce (late) and sister-in-law of Margaret, auntie to Julie and Mark. Mum, your lovely smile lit up lives, and the comfort you so freely offered, uplifted many. Be at Peace. Private ceremony only, per wishes. Communications to: [email protected]
