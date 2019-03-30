FOSTER, Glenys Margaret:

After a short illness, on 21st March 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Mary and the late Ivo; sister of the late Gerald and the late Rodney; mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and Dean, Hayley and Paul; and grandmother of Emmeline, Caitlin and Donovan. A private burial has been held. All communications to Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata. (FDANZ)
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2019