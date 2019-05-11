STEINER, Glennis Mary:
Passed peacefully at home on 8th May 2019, dearly loved life partner of Ross Gyde, loved sister of Beverley Wood and Carl Steiner, and loved Grandma to Aidan, Nicholas, Hunter and Caitlin. Heartfelt thanks to Counties Homecare staff for their kind care and attention for Glennis and family. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Glennis's life at 1.30pm on Wednesday 15th May at Grahams Funeral Chapel, Tuakau. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated by Glennis and Ross.
Published in Waikato Times from May 11 to May 13, 2019