FLAY,
Gleness Lena Mary (Glen):
Died peacefully on 13th February 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother of Eileen, Maurice, Lyn & Robert. Loving grandmother of Nigel, Winston & Krystal, Blair & Joel, Shelley, Leanne & Alex. Loving great-grandmother of 13. A service for Glen will be held on Saturday, 16th February 2019, at 11.00am, at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Flay family c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2019