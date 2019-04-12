Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda HENDERSON. View Sign

HENDERSON,

Glenda Phyllis (Phyllis):

Passed away peacefully with her family beside her on 11th April 2019, aged 98 years. Wife of the late John Brydon Henderson. Loved mother of the late Robin, Ann and John Crichton, Sally and John Steele, Lesley and Bruce Clow, Alan and Brenda. Little nana to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Thank you to Te Ata for the loving care given to mum. A Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 15th April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Henderson family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



