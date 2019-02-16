DI MAIO, Giuseppe (Joe):

Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home. Beloved father and father-in-law of Carina & Hugo, Angelina & David, Giovanni & Harriet, Mario & Hope and Antonia & Steve. Cherished Nonno of Beccy, Jess, Bella, Luca, Matteo, Valentina, Lorenzo, Edie, Evita and Nina. Former husband of Jan Kassane.

"Chi si volta, e chi si gira, sempre a casa va finire"

"No matter where you go

or turn, you will always

end up at home"

A Requiem Mass for Giuseppe (Joe) will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, 21st February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Di Maio Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



