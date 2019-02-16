MENS, Gerry:
Peacefully passed away on February 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, after a prolonged illness. Dearly loving husband to Lois, father to Paul, Maria, Dave and partners. Much loved Grandfather to all grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Service will be held at Hamilton Newstead Chapel, Morrinsville road, at 1.00pm, Wednesday 20th February. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Hospice, thank you.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019