EDWARDS,
Geraldine Maria (Gerry)
(nee Hull):
Gerry passed away at Waikato Hospital on Good Friday 19th April 2019. Dearly loved wife of Dennis, and loved and adored mother of Darryl and Rose, Jason and Jackie, and Nicola and Aaron Swinsco. Loved Nana of Kayden, Aimee, Neve and Sean.
You are now resting peacefully, free of pain.
You will be in our hearts forever.
As per Gerry's wishes a private service and burial was held on Friday. Tributes to Gerry may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Gerry's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3214. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019