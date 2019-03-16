PAINE, George Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Peg. Much loved and loving father of Barry and Pam, Colleen and Hutsun, Denies and the late Neil, Michelle and Ken. Grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 7. A service for George will be held in Rangiura Home & Hospital, Putaruru, on Monday 18 March 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to c/- the Paine family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019