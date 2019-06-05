KEPA, George Warren:

5.6.2018

Today's the sad day we lost you and for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too, but loss has taught us many things, and now we face each day with hope and happy memories, to help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides us, and we still feel you near. What we shared will never die, it lives within our hearts, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Love you forever xx

Your loving wife Norma and whanau.



