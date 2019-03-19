COLLINS,
George Samuel (Stretch):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday 13 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Francie. Cherished dad of Gary, Barbara and John, Kerryn and Kevin. Doting Poppa of Kelly Ann, Dayne, Laree, Kate, Scott, their partners and 2 great-grandchildren.
"Gone to be with
his beloved Slim"
To honour Dads' wishes a private service has already taken place. All communications C/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3232.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 19, 2019