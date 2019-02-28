MARTIN, Geoffrey Towhare:
|
Passed away February 28, 2018, aged 78 years. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. As we loved you, so we miss you, bringing many a silent tear.
"Moe mai i to moenga roa
E kore rawa koe e warewaretia"
- United with your beloved wife Pet and children Jockey and Tracy.
Until we all meet again.
Your loving moko Sara Tiri me te whanau whanui. Please note that the unveiling for Geoff will be held alongside his son Jockey, and brother Fraser Martin, on Saturday, September 14, at Hikurangi Urupa, Rakaunui Marae, Hauturu.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 28, 2019