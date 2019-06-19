RANGITAAWA, Gay Veoni
(formerly Ross, nee Wratt):
At Waikato Hospital on 15 June 2019. Aged 77 years. Loved wife of Ben, and mother and mother-in-law of Daren & Kim Ross, Brian & Rachiel Ross. Nana of Kieran, Karl, Jaime and Alan. Great-Nana of Jake, Demi, Ava and Ace. A Service will be held on Thursday 20 June, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, at 11.00am. Communications to Rangitaawa/Ross family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2019