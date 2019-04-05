COPEMAN,
Frederick George (Fred):
11.03.26 - 02.04.19 (93yrs)
Passed away peacefully in Omokoroa. Beloved husband of Thelma (dec). Loving Dad of Bruce, Sylvia (dec), Ian, June & Linda. Grandfather of 11 & Great-Grandfather of 11 beautiful kids.
Lifetime contributor & volunteer to many organisations.
Recipient of H.C.C Civic Award.
A great life to be remembered.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, on Tuesday, 9 April at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Copeman family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019