WARD,

Frank Brian (Brian):

Died peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. 6th August 1924 - 18th February 2019. Aged 94. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Raewyn and Andrew, Judi and Dave, Allen and Jay, Garth (deceased). Loved Grandfather of Janine, Bevan, Hayden, Dan, Jonny, Stevie, Natalie, Amie, Doug and Matty. Beloved great-grandpa to all his great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Brian will be held in St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale St, Putaruru, Friday, the 22nd of February, at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Tirau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Rangiura Rest Home and Hospital would be most appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Ward family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.





