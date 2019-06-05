ANDREW, Frank Charles:
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 4 June 2019. In his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Dulcie and the late Bernice. Much loved father of Lynne and Tony Trafford, Judith and Scott Mills, Grant and Jenny Andrew, and stepfather of Carolynn, Jocelyn, Glenys and David. Special adored Poppa (Oh Oh) to Raymond and Tracy, Mike and the late Rachel, Kathryn and Justin, Ian, Nicole and Charles, Dale, Danny and Karen, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St John Ambulance Service, PO Box 2387, Tauranga 3144. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr 5th Avenue and Cameron Rd, Tauranga, on Friday 7 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Andrew Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2019