JACK, Frances Dale (Dale)
(nee Wood):
PHF and pin. On 17 March 2015. Darling wife of Des. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dorothy and Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Jenny Jack, Lisa and Shane Vanin, Sacha and Alan Mail. Nan of Sam, Josh, Tyler, Olivia, Brooke, Ashton, Sophie, Summer, Lenny, Lola and Poppy. Loved sister of Terry, Anthony and Rex.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019