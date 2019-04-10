Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances CROSBEE. View Sign



CROSBEE,

Frances Margaret:

Left us gently on April 8, 2019; to be with her Lord Jesus in glory exchanging her faith for sight. Aged 92. Loved wife of the late Stanley. So dear to her children Jane and Bill (dec), Lois and Kev (dec), Murray and Chi, Jenni and Tom and also to Eric (dec). A lovely grandmother to her own grandchildren and to those she took on as her own. "GGma" to four little ones. Daughter of the late Charles and the late Jane Smith. Frances is the only sister to Arthur (dec), her twin Charles (dec), John (dec) and David. At 1.00pm on Thursday, April 11, a service will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church, 126 Comries Road, Chartwell, Hamilton. Correspondence to PO Box 12225, Chartwell, Hamilton 3248.





