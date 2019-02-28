CREIGHTON,
Frances Ridley (Fran):
Peacefully on 26 February 2019. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Fred for 60 years. Very loved mother of Bronwyn & Adrian and Jacqui & Andy. Loved Nana of David & Jonathan; Stephen & Rebekah; and Great-Nana of Chloe & William, Joel & Eloise.
~ At home in Heaven ~
A Celebration of Fran's life will be held at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street, at 11.30am, on Saturday, 2nd March 2019. All communications to Creighton family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 28, 2019