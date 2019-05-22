LANGLANDS,
Florence Mary (Betty):
Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 91 years. Cherished and loving wife of the late Campbell. Most adored and loving Mum and mother-in-law to John, Wendy and Murray Mortimer, Jennie and Mark Coppard. Much treasured grandma and great-grandma to Sam and Te Hiria, Thomas; James, Liam and Campbell; Xavier, Lucas, Connor and Kayden.
RIP Mum.
Forever loved.
A private family service has been held. Grateful thanks to the nursing staff at Matamata Country Lodge these past 8 years for their love and care of our Mum. Communications to J. Coppard, Lewis Road, RD2, Tirau.
Published in Waikato Times on May 22, 2019