POUTAWA/LUKE
POUTAWA, David Wiremu
LUKE, Margaret Agnes Teowhare
LUKE, Trinity Nivek
POUTAWA, Chanley Tirohia Lavina
POUTAWA, Jahnero Kevin Panapa
POUTAWA, Akacia Lee Alexia Te Ana
POUTAWA, Khyus Isaiah Raurimu
Tragically taken on the 28th April 2019. Survived by Legacy and David Junior. Treasured son and daughter of Sherry, Noelene and Kevin Poutawa, Pani Luke (dec). Much Loved sister, brother, nieces and nephews of Wiremu and Lisa, Jason and Jessica, Phillip, Reti (dec), Porkyboy and Zara, Vinnie and Ants, Big Teps, Katie and Andy, Caron (Caz), Little Teps and Ronald.
The Whanau will be laying in state and their Tangihanga will be held at Timikara Marae on Saturday, 4th May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Moteo Urupa.
Published in Waikato Times on May 2, 2019